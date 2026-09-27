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Tunisia Warns Against Israeli Moves in Jerusalem, UNRWA Pressure
(MENAFN) Tunisia reiterated its opposition Saturday to Israeli measures affecting Jerusalem's historical and legal status, while warning that attempts to weaken or dismantle the UN agency for Palestinian refugees could threaten Palestinians' right of return.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti said Tunisia rejects unilateral Israeli steps in Jerusalem, including forced displacement, demolitions of Palestinian homes and attacks targeting Muslim and Christian holy sites.
Nafti also denounced the continued expansion of Israeli settlements across the occupied West Bank and referred to “acts of genocide in Gaza,” calling on the international community to confront what he described as the “historic injustice” faced by the Palestinian people.
“Any attempt to dismantle UNRWA or undermine its mandate is a desperate attempt to extinguish the right of return and liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he said.
Israel's parliament adopted legislation in late 2024 limiting UNRWA's activities. The agency was later instructed to leave its headquarters in East Jerusalem, while Israeli authorities also raided and shut down additional UNRWA facilities in the city.
Nafti further criticized Israeli military actions in Syrian territory and said Tunisia hopes the Syrian people will be able to maintain the unity and sovereignty of their country across all of its territory.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti said Tunisia rejects unilateral Israeli steps in Jerusalem, including forced displacement, demolitions of Palestinian homes and attacks targeting Muslim and Christian holy sites.
Nafti also denounced the continued expansion of Israeli settlements across the occupied West Bank and referred to “acts of genocide in Gaza,” calling on the international community to confront what he described as the “historic injustice” faced by the Palestinian people.
“Any attempt to dismantle UNRWA or undermine its mandate is a desperate attempt to extinguish the right of return and liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he said.
Israel's parliament adopted legislation in late 2024 limiting UNRWA's activities. The agency was later instructed to leave its headquarters in East Jerusalem, while Israeli authorities also raided and shut down additional UNRWA facilities in the city.
Nafti further criticized Israeli military actions in Syrian territory and said Tunisia hopes the Syrian people will be able to maintain the unity and sovereignty of their country across all of its territory.
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