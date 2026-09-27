Kevin Mudavadi

Assistant Professor, Georgia State University

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Dr. Kevin C. Mudavadi is an Assistant Professor of Strategic Communication in the Department of Communication at Georgia State University. He earned his Ph.D. in Media Arts and Sciences from The Media School at Indiana University-Bloomington. His research focuses on disinformation, misinformation, and digital media effects, particularly their impact on individual decision-making and public trust in journalism. He also explores the evolving journalistic roles and perceptions of media trust. Recently, he received an $11,000 grant from the Eastern Africa Editors Society (EAES) to study the use of AI in East African newsrooms (in Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya).

His work spans comparative studies in Africa and the United States, examining media perception, journalism practices, and digital communication. Kevin's research has been published in leading journals, including Journalism, Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, Mobile Media & Communication, International Journal of Press/Politics, International Journal of Communication, African Journalism Studies, and African Multidisciplinary Journal of Research. Additionally, he has contributed book chapters to African Feminism (Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung Foundation) and the Routledge Companion to Digital Journalism Studies (2nd ed.).

2025–present Assistant Professor, Georgia State University

2025 Indiana University-Bloomington, Ph.D.

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