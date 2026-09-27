Bangkok Floods: Malaysians Urged To Remain In Contact With Embassy

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (NNN) -- Malaysians in Bangkok have been urged to remain in contact with the Malaysian Embassy for assistance and updates following extensive flooding that affected several districts and major transportation routes in the capital city.

The Foreign Ministry, in an advisory on Sunday, said several Malaysians had been affected by the floods, and that the Embassy in Bangkok was extending necessary support and assistance to them.

It said Malaysians requiring consular assistance, or those with information on other Malaysians who may be affected by the floods, can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok at +66 2 340 5720, +66 2 340 5731 or +66 87 028 4659, or email....

It strongly urged Malaysian nationals who had yet to do so to register their presence in Thailand via the e-Konsular system.

“The Embassy remains in close communication with local authorities as it continues to monitor the situation," it said.

The ministry also advised Malaysians residing in or visiting Bangkok to exercise caution, remain vigilant and strictly follow safety directives issued by the local authorities.

“Malaysians travelling to Suvarnabhumi Airport are also advised to allow additional travel time and arrive well ahead of their scheduled departure, as access routes may experience delays,” it said.

Persistent heavy rain since Thursday had caused flooding across all 50 districts of Bangkok, according to Bernama's reports.

--NNN