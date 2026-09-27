Israel To Impose Weeklong Closure On Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH, Sept 27 (NNN-WAFA) -- Israeli occupation authorities imposed a comprehensive closure on the occupied West Bank and closed border crossings, citing the Jewish holidays, Palestine News & Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

The closure is set to remain in place for one week.

The measures include tightened military restrictions at checkpoints and barriers, hindering Palestinians' movement and access to holy sites.

The closure comes as Israeli occupation forces continue imposing restrictions and military measures throughout the West Bank, while Israeli colonists continue carrying out attacks against Palestinians.

--NNN-WAFA