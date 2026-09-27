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Malaysia Calls for UN Action On Palestine, Security Council Reform
(MENAFN) Malaysia renewed its demands for international action over the Palestinian issue Saturday, with Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan also calling for greater scrutiny of the UN Security Council veto, which he said has repeatedly blocked the broader position of the UN membership.
Speaking during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Mohamad said Malaysia has supported “punitive actions towards Israel” and continued to back Palestine's bid for full membership in the United Nations.
“And yet, again and again, the collective will of this assembly has encountered the silencing effect of the veto,” he said.
The Malaysian foreign minister argued that the need to reform the UN is “more critical” and the shortcomings of the organization are “more glaring” within the Security Council.
“The exercise of veto must be questioned and strongly challenged by every single member of this General Assembly, particularly in cases of crimes against humanity,” he said.
“The paralysis of the Security Council will not be the paralysis of the United Nations.”
Mohamad also addressed the rapid development of artificial intelligence, cautioning against a global system in which a limited number of governments or major corporations set the rules governing the technology.
Speaking during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Mohamad said Malaysia has supported “punitive actions towards Israel” and continued to back Palestine's bid for full membership in the United Nations.
“And yet, again and again, the collective will of this assembly has encountered the silencing effect of the veto,” he said.
The Malaysian foreign minister argued that the need to reform the UN is “more critical” and the shortcomings of the organization are “more glaring” within the Security Council.
“The exercise of veto must be questioned and strongly challenged by every single member of this General Assembly, particularly in cases of crimes against humanity,” he said.
“The paralysis of the Security Council will not be the paralysis of the United Nations.”
Mohamad also addressed the rapid development of artificial intelligence, cautioning against a global system in which a limited number of governments or major corporations set the rules governing the technology.
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