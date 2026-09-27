Renewing, Buying Car Insurance In UAE? Dubai Police Share 10 Tips To Avoid Scams

Residents in the UAE looking to renew or buy vehicle insurance are being warned about online scams that impersonate insurance companies, brokers and other approved providers.

Dubai Police said fraudsters are using fake advertisements, links, and social media accounts to trick customers into handing over money or sensitive personal and banking information.

Some scams offer vehicle insurance at unusually low prices, while others send urgent messages asking customers to renew their policies immediately. Victims are then directed to a link where they are asked to enter vehicle details, personal information, bank card details or verification codes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority urged residents to check who will receive their money before making any payment, and outlined 10 ways to avoid falling for vehicle insurance scams.

Before making a payment, verify the company's name and make sure it is a licensed and approved insurance provider.

Make sure the account receiving the payment belongs to the insurance company. Be cautious if you are asked to transfer money to a personal account or an unrelated entity.

Do not rely on advertisements or messages received through social media without first checking the advertiser and verifying its official details.

Review the insurance document carefully and make sure the company, broker and other details match those of the official entities.

Do not click on links from unknown sources promising insurance offers or vehicle policy renewals.

Insurance offers priced far below the usual market rate could be designed to lure customers into a scam.

Do not give anyone your bank card details, passwords or verification codes, even if they claim to represent an insurance company.

Before making a payment, contact the insurance company through its official channels to confirm that the offer or payment request is genuine.

Save payment receipts, messages and insurance offers. These records may be useful if you need to report a suspected scam.

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, do not make any further transfers. Contact your bank and the relevant authorities immediately.

Fujairah Police urge residents not to share bank details, warn of legal consequences Dubai Police warn against fake visa ads used to defraud residents Fake ads, cloned sites: Dubai Police reveal most common online scams in UAE