New Service In UAE Offers Free Home Gold Valuations, Instant Payment For Sellers

A ring tucked away in a drawer or a bangle inherited years ago could leave its owner wondering what it is worth. A newly launched UAE startup is offering residents a way to find out without taking their jewellery to a

SellYourGold offers free home gold valuations across the country, with no minimum quantity and no obligation to sell. Residents who accept an offer can receive payment in cash or by bank transfer during the visit, according to the company.

Co-founders Rishi Vaya and Jash Vaya said the service grew out of their family's experience in the UAE jewellery industry and a desire to make selling gold easier to

“SellYourGold was built on a simple idea to bring a transparent, professional gold buying service directly to people's homes, so they can sell comfortably, on their own terms,” they told to Khaleej Times.

The company is backed by Al Fujairah Jewellers LLC, which, according to the business, has operated in the UAE jewellery industry since 1978.

How does a home valuation work?

Customers contact the company through WhatsApp or its website and can receive an estimated offer before booking a visit. The final offer is determined after the jewellery is weighed and tested in person.

A buyer brings scales and a portable gold-testing machine to the appointment, with the assessment carried out in front of the customer. The company says its equipment is certified and regularly tested.

“They see every reading and every calculation in real time. If they're happy with the final offer, we pay instantly in cash or bank transfer. Most visits are completed in under thirty minutes,” the founders said.

The service accepts items including old jewellery, chains and gold coins. Customers can have a single piece assessed or bring out a larger collection.

How is the offer calculated?

The founders said the live spot gold rate is the starting point for a valuation. Each piece is weighed and tested individually to establish its karat purity before an offer is calculated.

The company also applies a buying deduction, which it says is explained before the customer agrees to a sale. The founders did not specify the size of that deduction in their responses.

“Our buying deduction is explained clearly before anything is agreed,” they said.

That means the initial estimate is not a guaranteed payment, with the final amount depending on the assessment and the company's deduction.

What if you decide not to sell?

The founders said customers can ask questions, take time to consider an offer, or decline to proceed.

“Our buyers are fully trained professionals with years of experience in the gold industry. They take the time to explain the valuation clearly, answer any questions, and never rush the process,” they said.

An Emirates ID is required for a transaction, and the company says it issues a formal invoice for every sale.

Dubai store planned

Alongside its home visits, SellYourGold plans to open its first physical store in Dubai, with an eventual ambition to establish a network across the UAE. The founders did not provide a location or opening date.

“Physical presence matters, it builds trust, deepens relationships, and signals to customers that we are here for the long term,” they said.

For its first year, the founders said their priority is to build customer confidence and establish a foundation for the business.

“We want to build something that is still here in a hundred years.”

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