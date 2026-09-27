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Israeli Opposition Parties Join Forces to Challenge Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Leaders of five Israeli opposition parties have agreed to work together ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, seeking to strengthen their combined campaign and pursue the formation of an alternative government to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.
The leaders of Yesh Atid, Yashar, Beyachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats met Saturday at the Tel Aviv residence of opposition leader Yair Lapid, roughly a month before voters are due to elect a new Knesset.
The gathering brought together Lapid, Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan. Their discussions centered on coordinating campaign activities, expanding support among voters and increasing the opposition bloc's prospects of obtaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government, according to reports.
After the meeting, the five politicians released a joint photograph along with a document setting out principles for cooperation both before and after the election.
The agreement calls on each party leader to mobilize voters within their respective constituencies and seek broader backing across different segments of Israeli society. The parties said their coordinated efforts would focus on increasing turnout, building support and pursuing a parliamentary majority needed to establish a new government.
The leaders of Yesh Atid, Yashar, Beyachad, Yisrael Beiteinu and the Democrats met Saturday at the Tel Aviv residence of opposition leader Yair Lapid, roughly a month before voters are due to elect a new Knesset.
The gathering brought together Lapid, Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan. Their discussions centered on coordinating campaign activities, expanding support among voters and increasing the opposition bloc's prospects of obtaining enough parliamentary seats to form a government, according to reports.
After the meeting, the five politicians released a joint photograph along with a document setting out principles for cooperation both before and after the election.
The agreement calls on each party leader to mobilize voters within their respective constituencies and seek broader backing across different segments of Israeli society. The parties said their coordinated efforts would focus on increasing turnout, building support and pursuing a parliamentary majority needed to establish a new government.
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