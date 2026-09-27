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Saudi, Yemeni Commanders Meet on Force Readiness
(MENAFN) Lt. Gen. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, who commands the Saudi-led coalition's Joint Forces, met Saturday with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council member Tareq Saleh to discuss tightening coordination and sharpening the readiness of Yemeni forces across multiple front lines.
The talks took place at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh, according to a coalition statement, bringing together Al-Salman and Saleh, who also heads Yemen's National Resistance Forces.
The two officials reviewed the latest developments inside Yemen and explored ways to reinforce coordinated efforts aimed at boosting force readiness "on all fronts and axes," with the broader goal of restoring state authority and its institutions.
Al-Salman commended Saleh's role on the Presidential Leadership Council and his command of the National Resistance Forces, singling out "the sacrifices made by their personnel in efforts to restore state authority and end the coup."
For his part, Saleh praised the Joint Forces Command's continued support in building up the capabilities of Yemen's military and National Resistance Forces, while welcoming ongoing efforts to unify military ranks and rehabilitate forces for active duty.
Saleh emphasized that deepening readiness, coordination and integration among forces would be essential heading into the next phase of the conflict.
Both officials underscored the need to preserve unity, align efforts and roles, rehabilitate military units, and elevate combat readiness—all in service of restoring state institutions and reestablishing security and stability across Yemen.
The meeting unfolds against a backdrop of renewed clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis on several fronts.
Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthi movement seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces, in 2014—a takeover that triggered military intervention by a Saudi-led Arab coalition in 2015 in defense of the internationally recognized government.
The latest surge in fighting erupted in July, after the Houthis announced a maritime blockade targeting Riyadh. The group has since claimed territorial gains along the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandab Strait, and has also struck at Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.
The talks took place at the Joint Forces Command headquarters in Riyadh, according to a coalition statement, bringing together Al-Salman and Saleh, who also heads Yemen's National Resistance Forces.
The two officials reviewed the latest developments inside Yemen and explored ways to reinforce coordinated efforts aimed at boosting force readiness "on all fronts and axes," with the broader goal of restoring state authority and its institutions.
Al-Salman commended Saleh's role on the Presidential Leadership Council and his command of the National Resistance Forces, singling out "the sacrifices made by their personnel in efforts to restore state authority and end the coup."
For his part, Saleh praised the Joint Forces Command's continued support in building up the capabilities of Yemen's military and National Resistance Forces, while welcoming ongoing efforts to unify military ranks and rehabilitate forces for active duty.
Saleh emphasized that deepening readiness, coordination and integration among forces would be essential heading into the next phase of the conflict.
Both officials underscored the need to preserve unity, align efforts and roles, rehabilitate military units, and elevate combat readiness—all in service of restoring state institutions and reestablishing security and stability across Yemen.
The meeting unfolds against a backdrop of renewed clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis on several fronts.
Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthi movement seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces, in 2014—a takeover that triggered military intervention by a Saudi-led Arab coalition in 2015 in defense of the internationally recognized government.
The latest surge in fighting erupted in July, after the Houthis announced a maritime blockade targeting Riyadh. The group has since claimed territorial gains along the Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandab Strait, and has also struck at Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.
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