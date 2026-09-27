Sanjay Gagnani On Changing His Name Spelling: 'It Will Bring Better Results In My Personal And Professional Life'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Television actor Sanjay Gagnani has made a change to the spelling of his name, adding an extra 'S' to his first name and an additional 'G' to his surname. He will now be known as Ssanjay Gaggnani.

Speaking about the change, he revealed to IANS that the decision was suggested by his wife, Poonam Preet, who has studied numerology and has been guiding him on matters related to names and numbers. The 'Kundali Bhagya' actress said,“yes this is my new spelling SSANJAY GAGGNANI and that Poonam my wife studied numerology and suggested the correction in order to attract positivity and align his frequency with positive energies for better results in both my personal and professional life.”

Sanjay also mentioned that the change is not merely about adding a few letters to his name but also represents the beginning of a new phase with a more positive mindset and intention.

He said he is embracing the change with the hope that it will bring positive energy and better results in different aspects of his life.

Poonam Preet has also been associated with numerology-based consultations involving names and numbers. According to Sanjay, her guidance has extended beyond him, with Poonam having advised several personalities on name changes and number alignment.

Sanjay Gaggnani tied the knot with Poonam on November 28, 2021.

On the professional front, Gaggnani gained widespread recognition for portraying the main antagonist in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show 'Kundali Bhagya', which aired on Zee TV. The daily soap starred Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura.

Over the years, he has appeared in several Hindi television shows, including 'Bairi Piya,' 'Hamari Devrani,' and 'Pyaar Ka The End', 'Encounter,' 'Veera,' 'Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein,' 'Savdhaan India,' and 'Halla Bol,' among others.