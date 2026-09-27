Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mint Explainer: What Has Changed In The New HAM Highway Contract?

Mint Explainer: What Has Changed In The New HAM Highway Contract?


2026-09-27 05:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has introduced a new Model Concession Agreement (MCA) on 18 September for highway projects awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), replacing the framework used for earlier projects.

The new MCA covers the entire project cycle, from conditions precedent and right-of-way to construction payments, operation and maintenance, termination and dispute resolution. It also introduces more granular milestones and monitoring mechanisms.

MENAFN27092026007365015876ID1111721545



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search