Mint Explainer: What Has Changed In The New HAM Highway Contract?

The new MCA covers the entire project cycle, from conditions precedent and right-of-way to construction payments, operation and maintenance, termination and dispute resolution. It also introduces more granular milestones and monitoring mechanisms.

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