Saylor Proposes“Digital Bill Of Rights” For A Prosperous Future Economy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy and co-founder of the company widely regarded as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, argues that the next era of digital assets and AI should be built around a clear set of“digital rights.” In an essay posted on X, Saylor said the industry needs a rights-based framework that prioritizes what asset owners can do with their money and capital-not additional restrictions that limit utility.

His proposal centers on five fundamental freedoms for both individuals and companies: the ability to create and issue new digital assets, hold them directly or via a custodian, transfer them across parties and systems, and use them for everyday economic activity-from spending and investing to earning income and borrowing against collateral.

Saylor's“bill of digital rights” is framed as an alternative to restricting digital assets, emphasizing how owner control drives real economic value. The framework covers both people and companies, spanning creation/issuance, custody choice, transferability, and use cases like spending, investing, and borrowing. Saylor links the need for better“money and capital markets” to realizing AI's productivity gains. He argues the long-term prosperity of automated economies will depend on enabling rapid business formation and capital access. The essay follows reporting that Strategy resumed Bitcoin purchases after a brief pause, adding 950 BTC to its balance sheet.

Key takeawaysWhy Saylor is calling for a“bill of digital rights”

In the X essay, Saylor positions digital assets as essential infrastructure for an AI-driven economy-one that can increase production but will require“better money and capital markets” to translate that potential into widespread growth. The heart of his argument is that policy and market design should recognize that asset value is tied to utility: if owners cannot act on what they hold, economic potential shrinks.

Instead of focusing on narrow concerns about how particular products are used, Saylor proposes a general framework meant to guide how digital assets operate across the economy. He writes that a useful model should define rights that remain consistent regardless of the issuer or holder type.

The five freedoms: creation, custody, transfer, and practical use

Saylor's“digital rights” framework outlines five freedoms. First, it includes the“freedom to create new digital assets” and the“ability to issue them to the market” so businesses can finance activity and productivity improvements.

Second, he emphasizes the right to hold digital assets directly or select a custodian-an acknowledgment that custody choices matter for both operational flexibility and risk management.

Third, he argues for transferability, describing the right to move assets among people, companies, wallets, and service providers. In practice, that means interoperability and the ability to transact without being blocked by arbitrary barriers.

Finally, Saylor makes the case that digital assets should be usable in real economic workflows. His list includes spending, investing, earning income, and borrowing against digital assets. The policy implication is straightforward: if regulations or design choices prevent assets from serving these roles, then their broader contribution to capital formation and liquidity is limited.

From AI productivity to capital markets that can fund new businesses

Saylor connects the rights framework to the economic transition brought by AI. He suggests that automation will transform work, make some products obsolete, and require societies to continuously generate new businesses and opportunities. In that framing, the availability of capital and the ability to deploy it quickly become determining factors for future prosperity.

He also sets a growth target for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, writing that the ambition should be to enable“10 million new companies to raise capital.” While the essay does not provide a specific policy roadmap, the underlying point is that capital formation depends on asset mechanisms that work reliably and broadly-particularly during periods of rapid technological change.

Strategy's Bitcoin buying continues as Saylor argues for open capital

Saylor's essay also arrives amid ongoing Bitcoin accumulation by Strategy. Cointelegraph reported earlier this week that Strategy resumed buying Bitcoin after a two-week pause, purchasing 950 BTC for $75.7 million at an average price of $79,670 per coin.

Cointelegraph further reported that this brought Strategy's total holdings to 846,000 BTC, acquired for about $63.8 billion at an average cost of $75,416 per coin. At the time of publication of that report, Bitcoin was trading at about $84,523.

While Saylor's remarks are not a direct comment on Strategy's specific purchases, the timing underscores a broader narrative that runs through much of corporate Bitcoin advocacy: digital assets should function as flexible capital tools rather than tightly constrained instruments. For investors and market participants, the practical question is whether regulatory frameworks and market infrastructure can support the kinds of custody, transfers, and financing uses Saylor describes-especially in a world where capital efficiency may be critical to competing in AI-driven markets.

Readers should watch how policymakers and industry leaders respond to Saylor's“digital rights” framing, and whether future proposals more clearly address custody choice, transferability, and the ability to use digital assets for financing, rather than focusing only on restrictions that could narrow utility.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.