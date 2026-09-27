Michael Saylor Proposes“Bill Of Digital Rights” To Expand Capital Access

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy and co-founder of the firm, argues that the next era of digital intelligence should be built around a“bill of digital rights” rather than expanding restrictions on how people and businesses use digital assets. In an essay posted on X on Saturday, Saylor positioned digital assets as essential infrastructure for productivity and capital formation-especially as automation reshapes industries.

Saylor's framework outlines five core freedoms he says should apply to both individuals and companies: the ability to create new digital assets, to issue them to markets to finance productive activity, the right to hold them or choose custodians, the ability to transfer assets across users and service providers, and the freedom to use them-whether for spending, investing, earning income, or borrowing against collateral.

Saylor proposes a“bill of digital rights” centered on five freedoms: create, issue, hold/custody, transfer, and use digital assets. He argues that restricting what owners can do with assets undermines their economic value-because asset value depends on owner utility. Saylor links AI-driven productivity gains to the need for more flexible capital markets that can fund new businesses. He calls for“digital dollars” to be able to compete on yield and operate with minimal friction-where law allows it, and with legal updates where it doesn't. Strategy's recent Bitcoin buying resumed after a brief pause, reinforcing Saylor's broader message about capital formation through digital assets.

Key takeawaysFrom digital assets to a“rights” framework

In his essay, Saylor frames digital rights as a practical foundation for economic growth in an age where“digital intelligence” will automate tasks and make existing products obsolete. Rather than treating digital assets as a niche financial tool, he suggests they function as a general-purpose mechanism for raising capital and reallocating resources faster than traditional systems typically allow.

The five rights Saylor highlights start with creation and issuance. He argues that participants should be free to create new digital assets and to issue them to markets so businesses can finance productivity and expansion. From there, he emphasizes ownership and custody choice-owners should be able to hold assets themselves or select custodians that fit their needs.

Transferability is the next pillar. Saylor stresses that rights should include the ability to move digital assets among people, companies, wallets, and service providers. Finally, he argues that digital assets should be usable in real economic activity, including spending, investing, earning income, and borrowing against them.

“An asset's value depends on what its owner can do with it,” Saylor wrote, adding that“restrict its usefulness, and you restrict its economic potential.” The argument is less about any single token category and more about what regulations and market design allow owners to do-particularly during periods of fast technological change.

Why AI-era capital markets may require fewer bottlenecks

Saylor connects his“rights” idea to the economics of AI adoption. He writes that an AI age can increase production, but he argues it will only reach its potential if capital markets and money systems are capable of supporting the businesses and innovations that emerge from automation.

He also criticizes what he describes as a mismatch between protecting today's business models and financing their successors. According to Saylor, shielding existing models while making it difficult for new ventures to raise capital leaves the economy less prepared for technological change.

To underscore the scale of what he envisions, Saylor says the ambition should be to enable“10 million new companies” to raise capital. The core implication is that digital assets and modernized rails for money and funding could shorten the time between technological opportunity and real-world investment.

This is where his policy argument becomes more pointed. If future prosperity depends on rapid entrepreneurship, then the rules governing digital asset creation, issuance, custody, transfer, and use are not just technical questions-they determine whether new market entrants can fund their growth.

“Digital dollars” should compete-and move quickly

Saylor's essay extends beyond general digital assets to the specific question of money. He argues that“digital dollars” should be allowed to compete on yield and operate at“the speed of light.” In his view, banks, fintech companies, and technology platforms should be able to provide digital dollars through the applications and devices people already use.

In other words, the differentiator shouldn't be whether these systems are compatible with legacy processes, but whether they can deliver competitive returns and low-friction settlement. Saylor also calls for legal reform where necessary, writing that“where the law prevents it, the law should change.”

For investors and market participants, the practical question is what regulatory barriers might be slowing interoperability or limiting issuance and distribution. Saylor's framework suggests that the more restrictive the rules on custody, transfers, or usage, the less capital the system can efficiently mobilize for new activity.

Strategy's Bitcoin buys align with Saylor's capital-formation thesis

While Saylor's essay is a policy and philosophy statement, it lands alongside Strategy's ongoing Bitcoin accumulation. Cointelegraph reported earlier this week that Strategy resumed buying Bitcoin after a two-week pause. The company acquired 950 BTC for $75.7 million, averaging $79,670 per coin.

Cointelegraph also reported that this brought Strategy's holdings to 846,000 BTC, acquired for about $63.8 billion at an average cost of $75,416 per coin. At the time of publication in the source report, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $84,523.

Strategic Bitcoin purchasing has been a central part of Strategy's public narrative for enabling capital exposure through a digital asset. Read alongside Saylor's essay, the purchases reinforce his larger claim: that economic transformation requires funding mechanisms that can move quickly and function across modern financial rails, rather than being constrained by older frameworks.

At the same time, Saylor's broader critique about“protecting existing business models” hints at a tension that investors may watch as AI accelerates. If regulations or market structures slow down funding channels for new companies-even while incumbents benefit from continuity-the economy could fail to realize the full productivity promised by automation.

Going forward, readers may want to watch how lawmakers and regulators respond to calls for more flexible digital-money systems and clearer rights for digital-asset usage-particularly around custody choices, transferability, and the ability to deploy digital assets for borrowing and investment. The direction of those rules will likely determine how quickly new ventures can access capital in an AI-driven economy.

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