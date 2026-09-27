Asian Games: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Abhay Singh's Silver Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Indian squash player Abhay Singh after he won the silver medal in the men's singles event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, praising the athlete's fighting spirit and composure during his campaign.

Abhay secured the silver after going down 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 to defending champion Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the final at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. The 44-minute contest saw the Malaysian retain his Asian Games title, while Abhay became only the second Indian man, after Saurav Ghosal, to win a singles silver at the continental showpiece.

Reacting to the result, CM Yogi wrote on X,“Congratulations to Abhay Singh on securing a Silver Medal in the Men's Singles Squash event at the Asian Games 2026. His fighting spirit and composure throughout the tournament deserve appreciation.”

Abhay had entered the final after a strong run through the knockout rounds and was up against an opponent who had defeated Ghosal in the title clash at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Indian started the final on the front foot and stayed within touching distance for much of the opening game. After trailing 6-3, he fought back to level the score at 8-8, but Eain held his nerve to take the first game 11-9.

The Malaysian then established control in the second game, opening up a 7-3 lead before closing it out 11-5. Abhay responded with an early 4-2 advantage in the third, but Eain again turned the momentum around and eventually secured the game 11-5.

The result also saw Eain become the first squash player to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics without dropping a game at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

For India, Abhay's silver added another significant result to the country's Asian Games squash campaign.