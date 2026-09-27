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Burhan Vows Sudan Won't Bow to "Pressure or Blackmail"
(MENAFN) Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared on Saturday that his country would refuse to buckle under outside pressure, following Washington's decision to withhold the visa he needed to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.
Burhan made the remarks while addressing young people at Khartoum Stadium during the launch of the "We Have Not Forgotten You" campaign, an initiative supporting Sudan's health sector that drew participation from content creators and athletes, according to a statement.
"Sudan will not respond to any pressure or blackmail, and its voice will remain loud," he said.
"We will keep our heads high. We will not accept bargaining, sell ourselves cheaply to anyone or bow to anyone," Burhan added, insisting the Sudanese people would not be intimidated.
He commended the young organizers behind the initiative, saying their work proved the nation remained "in safe hands" and would "bow to no one."
"Everyone stands together for the country. We will raise Sudan's flag and its name high," he said.
Burhan identified defeating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—which has waged war against the army since April 2023—as his central priority. "Our goal is to clear all of Sudan, including Darfur, of these thugs," he said.
"We do not need a visa to any country or anyone's permission," he added, in an apparent nod to the ongoing dispute over his travel to the General Assembly.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern that Burhan's visa had not been granted.
In a separate development, Sudan's government pushed back against a Sept. 22 US State Department statement asserting that neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the RSF and their respective leaders constitute legitimate, constitutional governance for the country. Khartoum reaffirmed its commitment to national sovereignty and called on Washington to engage with it constructively.
The civil war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and fueled one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.
Burhan made the remarks while addressing young people at Khartoum Stadium during the launch of the "We Have Not Forgotten You" campaign, an initiative supporting Sudan's health sector that drew participation from content creators and athletes, according to a statement.
"Sudan will not respond to any pressure or blackmail, and its voice will remain loud," he said.
"We will keep our heads high. We will not accept bargaining, sell ourselves cheaply to anyone or bow to anyone," Burhan added, insisting the Sudanese people would not be intimidated.
He commended the young organizers behind the initiative, saying their work proved the nation remained "in safe hands" and would "bow to no one."
"Everyone stands together for the country. We will raise Sudan's flag and its name high," he said.
Burhan identified defeating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—which has waged war against the army since April 2023—as his central priority. "Our goal is to clear all of Sudan, including Darfur, of these thugs," he said.
"We do not need a visa to any country or anyone's permission," he added, in an apparent nod to the ongoing dispute over his travel to the General Assembly.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern that Burhan's visa had not been granted.
In a separate development, Sudan's government pushed back against a Sept. 22 US State Department statement asserting that neither the Sudanese Armed Forces nor the RSF and their respective leaders constitute legitimate, constitutional governance for the country. Khartoum reaffirmed its commitment to national sovereignty and called on Washington to engage with it constructively.
The civil war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and fueled one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises.
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