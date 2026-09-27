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Anand: Global Order Facing "Rupture, Not Transition," Warns UN
(MENAFN) Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand delivered a stark assessment of the international system on Saturday, telling the United Nations that the world is witnessing a fundamental break rather than a gradual shift in global power structures.
Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Anand described the moment as "a rupture, not a transition," pointing to a retreat by major powers from economic cooperation and a growing willingness to override national sovereignty—a principle enshrined in the UN Charter.
"The tide has turned in the global order," Anand declared, cautioning that decades of economic integration are being unwound even as states' sovereign rights are increasingly ignored.
In response, Canada will pursue what Anand termed "strategic autonomy"—a strategy aimed at cutting reliance on any single partner while broadening ties with both established allies and emerging partners, she said.
Ottawa also plans to forge issue-specific coalitions bringing together small states, middle powers and major economies to confront shared global challenges, Anand added, while continuing to invest in strengthening the broader multilateral framework.
The foreign minister framed Canada's approach as "values-based realism," pledging that the country would work alongside fellow middle powers to help steer the direction of the evolving world order.
"Though some would build higher walls and retreat from international engagement, we believe that long-term partnerships are the way to prosperity and security," she said.
Ottawa Outlines Regional Priorities
Beyond the broader diplomatic framing, Anand detailed a wide-ranging set of foreign policy commitments. She reaffirmed Canada's backing of Ukraine and NATO, pledged closer coordination with European allies, and emphasized expanded cooperation among Arctic partners.
She also confirmed Canada will maintain its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region and pursue deeper economic engagement with both India and China. Ottawa is additionally eyeing fresh opportunities in the Gulf and Latin America, alongside growing trade links with African nations, Anand said.
On Haiti, Anand welcomed progress toward elections but acknowledged that security threats in the country remain unresolved.
Turning to the Middle East, Anand condemned Iran's regional conduct and stated unequivocally that Tehran must be barred from ever obtaining nuclear weapons.
Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Anand affirmed that both peoples hold a right to self-determination and reiterated Canada's continued support for a negotiated two-state solution. She further stated that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank violate international law and remain a barrier to peace—citing Canada's move to restrict trade in goods originating from those settlements.
The article noted that Israeli military and settler attacks in the West Bank have escalated since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023. Palestinian officials report at least 1,206 Palestinians killed, including 254 children, roughly 13,350 wounded, and more than 24,600 arrested over that period.
The UN has repeatedly reaffirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory violate international law, warning that their continued expansion threatens the viability of a two-state resolution.
Addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Anand described the moment as "a rupture, not a transition," pointing to a retreat by major powers from economic cooperation and a growing willingness to override national sovereignty—a principle enshrined in the UN Charter.
"The tide has turned in the global order," Anand declared, cautioning that decades of economic integration are being unwound even as states' sovereign rights are increasingly ignored.
In response, Canada will pursue what Anand termed "strategic autonomy"—a strategy aimed at cutting reliance on any single partner while broadening ties with both established allies and emerging partners, she said.
Ottawa also plans to forge issue-specific coalitions bringing together small states, middle powers and major economies to confront shared global challenges, Anand added, while continuing to invest in strengthening the broader multilateral framework.
The foreign minister framed Canada's approach as "values-based realism," pledging that the country would work alongside fellow middle powers to help steer the direction of the evolving world order.
"Though some would build higher walls and retreat from international engagement, we believe that long-term partnerships are the way to prosperity and security," she said.
Ottawa Outlines Regional Priorities
Beyond the broader diplomatic framing, Anand detailed a wide-ranging set of foreign policy commitments. She reaffirmed Canada's backing of Ukraine and NATO, pledged closer coordination with European allies, and emphasized expanded cooperation among Arctic partners.
She also confirmed Canada will maintain its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region and pursue deeper economic engagement with both India and China. Ottawa is additionally eyeing fresh opportunities in the Gulf and Latin America, alongside growing trade links with African nations, Anand said.
On Haiti, Anand welcomed progress toward elections but acknowledged that security threats in the country remain unresolved.
Turning to the Middle East, Anand condemned Iran's regional conduct and stated unequivocally that Tehran must be barred from ever obtaining nuclear weapons.
Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Anand affirmed that both peoples hold a right to self-determination and reiterated Canada's continued support for a negotiated two-state solution. She further stated that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank violate international law and remain a barrier to peace—citing Canada's move to restrict trade in goods originating from those settlements.
The article noted that Israeli military and settler attacks in the West Bank have escalated since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023. Palestinian officials report at least 1,206 Palestinians killed, including 254 children, roughly 13,350 wounded, and more than 24,600 arrested over that period.
The UN has repeatedly reaffirmed that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory violate international law, warning that their continued expansion threatens the viability of a two-state resolution.
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