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Singapore Urges Stronger AI Safeguards as Technology Advances Rapidly
(MENAFN) Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan warned Saturday that artificial intelligence is developing at a pace that is outstripping global understanding of its potential dangers, calling for stronger safeguards and international regulations to ensure humans retain control over the technology.
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Balakrishnan described AI as “arguably the most urgent frontier,” highlighting its significant potential while warning of possible threats, including autonomous systems operating beyond human control and malicious actors using AI to develop biological or other weapons of mass destruction.
“The genie is already out of the bottle,” he said, arguing that stopping the development of AI is unrealistic given competition between major powers and strong commercial incentives.
Balakrishnan compared AI development to operating a high-performance vehicle, saying innovation supplies the “powerful engine,” but responsible use requires “good brakes,” including thorough testing, defined restrictions on autonomous systems and effective ways for humans to intervene.
“Most importantly, human beings must ultimately remain in control and accountable,” he said, questioning whether anyone would want “the nuclear button” in the hands of an AI.
Balakrishnan also addressed maritime security, warning that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Persian Gulf war was placing the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) under a “severe stress test.”
Speaking at the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Balakrishnan described AI as “arguably the most urgent frontier,” highlighting its significant potential while warning of possible threats, including autonomous systems operating beyond human control and malicious actors using AI to develop biological or other weapons of mass destruction.
“The genie is already out of the bottle,” he said, arguing that stopping the development of AI is unrealistic given competition between major powers and strong commercial incentives.
Balakrishnan compared AI development to operating a high-performance vehicle, saying innovation supplies the “powerful engine,” but responsible use requires “good brakes,” including thorough testing, defined restrictions on autonomous systems and effective ways for humans to intervene.
“Most importantly, human beings must ultimately remain in control and accountable,” he said, questioning whether anyone would want “the nuclear button” in the hands of an AI.
Balakrishnan also addressed maritime security, warning that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Persian Gulf war was placing the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) under a “severe stress test.”
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