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Lavrov Says Russia Remains Ready for Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Moscow remains committed to pursuing peace negotiations with Ukraine, rejecting allegations that Russia is deliberately avoiding diplomatic engagement.
Speaking to reporters after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said earlier rounds of negotiations were not stopped by Moscow, "but rather by those who today claim that the Russians are avoiding contact and have nothing to say."
Regarding relations between Russia and the US, Lavrov said the two countries continue to maintain communication through several channels.
“We are ready; we will always engage in dialogue – especially with countries like the United States," he said. "We will always listen, and we will always speak honestly about what we disagree with."
Lavrov added that Moscow continues to regard understandings reached during last year’s summit in Alaska as valid and remains prepared to resume discussions based on them.
Turning to Germany, Lavrov said his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, which he said was requested by Berlin "at the very last minute," did not result in any new proposals.
The meeting marked the first encounter between the Russian and German foreign ministers since 2022, when the Ukraine war began.
Speaking to reporters after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said earlier rounds of negotiations were not stopped by Moscow, "but rather by those who today claim that the Russians are avoiding contact and have nothing to say."
Regarding relations between Russia and the US, Lavrov said the two countries continue to maintain communication through several channels.
“We are ready; we will always engage in dialogue – especially with countries like the United States," he said. "We will always listen, and we will always speak honestly about what we disagree with."
Lavrov added that Moscow continues to regard understandings reached during last year’s summit in Alaska as valid and remains prepared to resume discussions based on them.
Turning to Germany, Lavrov said his meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, which he said was requested by Berlin "at the very last minute," did not result in any new proposals.
The meeting marked the first encounter between the Russian and German foreign ministers since 2022, when the Ukraine war began.
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