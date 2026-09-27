Hussein Ishaish Guarantees Jordan Boxing Medal At Asian Games

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Boxer Hussein Ishaish guaranteed the Kingdom a medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya after advancing to the men's under-80kg semifinals on Sunday.

Ishaish secured his place in the last four with a quarterfinal victory over China's Wang, ensuring a podium finish regardless of the outcome of his semifinal bout.

The victory was Ishaish's second in as many bouts at the Games. He began his campaign with a win over Kyrgyzstan's Omar Bek before overcoming his Chinese opponent in the quarterfinals.

Jordan will have two more opportunities to secure boxing medals on Monday, when Zeyad Ishaish and Huthaifa Ishaish compete in their respective quarterfinals.

Zeyad Ishaish will face Tajikistan's Saidov Shamsher in the men's under-70kg category, while Huthaifa Ishaish will take on Japan's Yamaguchi in the under-55kg division.

Victories in Monday's bouts would send both Jordanian boxers into the semifinals and guarantee them medals at the Games.

//Petra// RZ