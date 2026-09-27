Jordan, UK Military Chiefs Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperation
Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan and the United Kingdom discussed ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and coordination during talks between senior military commanders in Amman on Sunday.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis received Commander of the British Army Lt. Gen. Zac Stenning and an accompanying delegation at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) General Command.
The talks covered existing areas of military cooperation and coordination and ways to further develop them across various fields, with both sides examining opportunities to advance bilateral defense ties and serve their shared interests.
The meeting was attended by senior JAF officers and the British defense attaché to Jordan.
//Petra// RZ
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