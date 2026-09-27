Int@J Guide Helps Tech Firms Turn Trade Shows Into Market Expansion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) -- Jordanian technology companies are being offered a new framework to turn participation in exhibitions and trade missions into measurable sales, partnerships and market expansion, under a guide launched by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j).

The "Exhibitions and Trade Missions Excellence Guide," released under the theme "A Roadmap for Jordanian Technology Companies to Grow and Expand," is designed to shift companies' approach to trade events from attendance and operating costs toward strategic investment with measurable and sustainable returns, int@j said Sunday.

The guide targets ICT companies of all sizes, particularly startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as sales, marketing and business development teams and employees representing their companies at local, regional and international events.

It comes as technology exhibitions increasingly serve as platforms for companies to enter new markets, connect with customers, investors and potential partners, showcase products and innovations, and generate sales and export opportunities.

Structured around 10 areas, the guide maps relevant local, regional and international technology exhibitions before taking companies through the full participation cycle: selecting an event, preparing for it, managing engagement on site and following up on potential business after it ends.

It also covers staff training, trade missions and business forums, common participation mistakes and practical tools for measuring results.

The guide identifies global and specialized exhibitions in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and financial technology that could offer opportunities for Jordanian companies.

Before committing to an event, companies are advised to assess its relevance against their target markets, products and services, available budget and stage of growth.

The preparation phase includes setting measurable objectives, researching markets and competitors, identifying target customers, preparing budgets and marketing materials and training staff in product knowledge, sales, communication, presentations and live demonstrations.

During an exhibition, the guide recommends proactive engagement rather than relying on visitors to approach company stands. Teams are encouraged to schedule meetings, deliver concise pitches, conduct product demonstrations, document potential customers and their interests and engage directly with targeted companies.

It also recommends using conference sessions and social media to broaden exposure, while reviewing performance each day and assigning clear responsibilities across the team.

The post-event stage focuses on converting contacts into commercial opportunities. Companies are advised to follow up quickly, classify leads by priority and tailor communications to the needs identified during discussions.

They are also encouraged to update customer databases, compare results with costs, calculate return on investment and track deals generated from each event, using the findings to improve future participation.

To support implementation, the guide includes checklists for each stage, a lead-information form, a post-event report template, tools for comparing targets with results and analyzing costs, a follow-up message template and a daily schedule for participating teams.

int@j CEO Nidal Bitar said the guide draws on the association's experience in organizing Jordanian national pavilions and trade missions in regional and international markets.

Successful participation, he said, neither begins when an exhibition opens nor ends when its doors close, but depends on early preparation, professional execution and systematic follow-up.

Bitar said the framework is intended to help technology companies maximize the commercial value of exhibitions and trade missions, expand Jordanian firms' presence in external markets and strengthen the Kingdom's position in the regional technology and digital economy landscape.

//Petra// RZ