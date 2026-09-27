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Four Dead as Helicopter Crashes, Catches Fire in Quebec
(MENAFN) Four people were confirmed dead Saturday after a helicopter went down and burst into flames in Canada's Quebec province, authorities said.
Quebec's provincial police force, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), said it received a report shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT) that a helicopter had crashed near Rang des Ecossais off Highway 10 in the Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville area.
Emergency crews managed to bring the resulting fire under control, but all four people aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene, an SQ spokesperson told media.
The victims' identities had not been released as of Saturday.
The SQ's Major Crimes Unit will lead the investigation into the crash, while Canada's Transportation Safety Board is expected to dispatch investigators to the site.
Quebec's provincial police force, the Surete du Quebec (SQ), said it received a report shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT) that a helicopter had crashed near Rang des Ecossais off Highway 10 in the Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville area.
Emergency crews managed to bring the resulting fire under control, but all four people aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene, an SQ spokesperson told media.
The victims' identities had not been released as of Saturday.
The SQ's Major Crimes Unit will lead the investigation into the crash, while Canada's Transportation Safety Board is expected to dispatch investigators to the site.
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