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Germany Calls for Profound United Nations Reform
(MENAFN) Germany urged the United Nations on Saturday to undertake “profound” reforms aimed at strengthening the organization and improving its ability to respond effectively to global challenges.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said a new secretary-general should oversee a broad reform effort, as current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to leave office at the end of the year.
A new secretary-general is needed “to lead a profound process of reform. Above all, we must close the gap between what we expect from the United Nations and the capabilities we give to the organization,” Wadephul said.
He argued that the UN should be capable of playing a more active role in resolving conflicts rather than simply managing them, while highlighting difficulties caused by deadlock within the Security Council.
“First we need a functioning UN that plays an active role in resolving conflicts rather than merely managing them. In times when the Security Council as the central decision-making body is paralyzed, this is more difficult than ever. We need to keep its reform high on our agenda,” he added, while also warning of “the erosion of international law.”
The Security Council consists of 15 of the UN’s 193 member states. The US, China, Russia, Great Britain and France hold permanent seats and possess veto powers, while the remaining 10 positions are filled by other member states on rotating two-year terms.
Calls for restructuring the Security Council have also come from Türkiye, while Germany, Brazil, India and Japan have jointly supported reform efforts during the UN General Assembly week.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said a new secretary-general should oversee a broad reform effort, as current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to leave office at the end of the year.
A new secretary-general is needed “to lead a profound process of reform. Above all, we must close the gap between what we expect from the United Nations and the capabilities we give to the organization,” Wadephul said.
He argued that the UN should be capable of playing a more active role in resolving conflicts rather than simply managing them, while highlighting difficulties caused by deadlock within the Security Council.
“First we need a functioning UN that plays an active role in resolving conflicts rather than merely managing them. In times when the Security Council as the central decision-making body is paralyzed, this is more difficult than ever. We need to keep its reform high on our agenda,” he added, while also warning of “the erosion of international law.”
The Security Council consists of 15 of the UN’s 193 member states. The US, China, Russia, Great Britain and France hold permanent seats and possess veto powers, while the remaining 10 positions are filled by other member states on rotating two-year terms.
Calls for restructuring the Security Council have also come from Türkiye, while Germany, Brazil, India and Japan have jointly supported reform efforts during the UN General Assembly week.
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