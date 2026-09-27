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Philippines Calls for Gaza Ceasefire, Legal Maritime Dispute Resolution
(MENAFN) The Philippines called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and urged countries to settle South China Sea disputes through international law rather than military strength.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro stressed the need to protect civilians, secure the release of all hostages and ensure full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.
Lazaro also reaffirmed Manila’s support for the Palestinian people’s “inalienable right” to self-determination.
“We firmly believe that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting and durable peace, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” she said.
On maritime security, Lazaro said maintaining open and safe seas that are “free from interference and coercion” is essential to the Philippines’ national security and economic interests, while also playing a major role in international trade.
She described the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the “Constitution of the Oceans” and pointed to the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, noting that a decade has passed since the decision was issued and emphasizing that it remains “final and legally binding.”
“The Philippines stands firm in its conviction that disputes must be resolved through diplomacy and law, not violence and might,” Lazaro said.
Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly, Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro stressed the need to protect civilians, secure the release of all hostages and ensure full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.
Lazaro also reaffirmed Manila’s support for the Palestinian people’s “inalienable right” to self-determination.
“We firmly believe that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting and durable peace, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security,” she said.
On maritime security, Lazaro said maintaining open and safe seas that are “free from interference and coercion” is essential to the Philippines’ national security and economic interests, while also playing a major role in international trade.
She described the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the “Constitution of the Oceans” and pointed to the 2016 South China Sea arbitration ruling, noting that a decade has passed since the decision was issued and emphasizing that it remains “final and legally binding.”
“The Philippines stands firm in its conviction that disputes must be resolved through diplomacy and law, not violence and might,” Lazaro said.
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