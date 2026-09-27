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Stockholm Protest Draws Hundreds Demanding End to Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators converged on Stockholm on Saturday to denounce Israel's ongoing offensive against the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate halt to what they described as war crimes against Palestinian civilians.
The crowd gathered in the Radmansgatan district after civil society groups issued a call to action, then marched toward parliament carrying banners reading "Free Palestine, Free Gaza," "Stop the Genocide" and "Boycott Israel." Protesters chanted slogans including "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine" while waving Palestinian flags.
Demonstrators also accused the US of complicity in war crimes committed in Gaza.
'This Is an Ongoing Genocide and a Colonial Project'
Swedish activist and comedian Kerim Arslanagic told media he turned out to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause, describing the oppression, food scarcity and crumbling infrastructure facing Palestinians as a devastating loss for humanity.
"This has been continuing for Palestinians since 1948. This is an ongoing genocide and a colonial project. The colonialism that came to an end in Europe in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s is still continuing in Palestine today. Israel has pursued this through what they call a method of 'mowing the grass,' but after Oct. 7, no one could have predicted that events would reach this scale," he said.
Arslanagic called on individuals and artists to leverage their platforms to pressure political leaders. "If we make our voices heard, we can change things," he said.
Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Gaza following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 74,000 people and wounding 175,000 others while reducing much of the territory to rubble.
Although a ceasefire took hold last October, Israel has continued carrying out strikes, killing more than 1,400 Palestinians and injuring close to 5,000, according to figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.
A UN-commissioned inquiry has concluded that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
The crowd gathered in the Radmansgatan district after civil society groups issued a call to action, then marched toward parliament carrying banners reading "Free Palestine, Free Gaza," "Stop the Genocide" and "Boycott Israel." Protesters chanted slogans including "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine" while waving Palestinian flags.
Demonstrators also accused the US of complicity in war crimes committed in Gaza.
'This Is an Ongoing Genocide and a Colonial Project'
Swedish activist and comedian Kerim Arslanagic told media he turned out to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause, describing the oppression, food scarcity and crumbling infrastructure facing Palestinians as a devastating loss for humanity.
"This has been continuing for Palestinians since 1948. This is an ongoing genocide and a colonial project. The colonialism that came to an end in Europe in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s is still continuing in Palestine today. Israel has pursued this through what they call a method of 'mowing the grass,' but after Oct. 7, no one could have predicted that events would reach this scale," he said.
Arslanagic called on individuals and artists to leverage their platforms to pressure political leaders. "If we make our voices heard, we can change things," he said.
Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Gaza following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 74,000 people and wounding 175,000 others while reducing much of the territory to rubble.
Although a ceasefire took hold last October, Israel has continued carrying out strikes, killing more than 1,400 Palestinians and injuring close to 5,000, according to figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.
A UN-commissioned inquiry has concluded that Israel committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
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