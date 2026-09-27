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Sudanese Doctors Say RSF Loots Hospital After Army Retakes Sodari
(MENAFN) The Sudan Doctors Network accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday of looting Sodari Rural Hospital in North Kordofan and destroying medical equipment after the facility was left heavily damaged.
The independent medical organization said the hospital had provided healthcare to more than 50,000 families before the conflict began. It alleged that RSF forces attacked the facility and stripped its infrastructure, medical devices and equipment.
According to the network, the destruction has further limited access to essential healthcare for residents at a time when the area is already facing serious humanitarian and medical needs.
The group described the reported looting and destruction of medical facilities as a direct violation of the right to healthcare, warning that such actions weaken the capacity of the health system to provide assistance to civilians.
It called on the international community, as well as humanitarian and human rights organizations, to condemn the reported violations and support efforts to safeguard medical facilities in conflict-affected areas. The network also urged pressure on RSF leaders to stop attacks against healthcare sites and ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the accusations.
The Sudanese army announced Friday that its forces had regained control of Sodari in North Kordofan, claiming that RSF personnel and equipment had suffered losses during the fighting.
The army has recently reported further gains across North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF, saying its forces have captured 11 areas across the state.
The independent medical organization said the hospital had provided healthcare to more than 50,000 families before the conflict began. It alleged that RSF forces attacked the facility and stripped its infrastructure, medical devices and equipment.
According to the network, the destruction has further limited access to essential healthcare for residents at a time when the area is already facing serious humanitarian and medical needs.
The group described the reported looting and destruction of medical facilities as a direct violation of the right to healthcare, warning that such actions weaken the capacity of the health system to provide assistance to civilians.
It called on the international community, as well as humanitarian and human rights organizations, to condemn the reported violations and support efforts to safeguard medical facilities in conflict-affected areas. The network also urged pressure on RSF leaders to stop attacks against healthcare sites and ensure those responsible are held accountable.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the accusations.
The Sudanese army announced Friday that its forces had regained control of Sodari in North Kordofan, claiming that RSF personnel and equipment had suffered losses during the fighting.
The army has recently reported further gains across North Kordofan following clashes with the RSF, saying its forces have captured 11 areas across the state.
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