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Japan, US Reaffirm Alliance After Trump Xi Summit
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday that Japan and the US have strengthened their relationship as trusted allies following a phone conversation with President Donald Trump after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Japan and the United States have now become the most trusted allied nations,” Takaichi said, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their intention to work together to promote peace and stability in the region and around the world.
Takaichi said Trump contacted her shortly after his meeting with Xi, with their conversation beginning at 9 p.m. local time (1200GMT).
She said Trump gave her “detailed explanations regarding the recent US-China summit meeting.”
“Building on that, President Trump and I exchanged views, centering on various issues surrounding China, including the economy and security such as economic security, and confirmed the Japan-US collaboration,” Takaichi added.
The conversation took place only days after Takaichi and Trump met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“Holding two summit meetings between our leaders within one week truly demonstrates the strength of the Japan-US alliance,” she said.
“Japan and the United States have now become the most trusted allied nations,” Takaichi said, adding that the two leaders reaffirmed their intention to work together to promote peace and stability in the region and around the world.
Takaichi said Trump contacted her shortly after his meeting with Xi, with their conversation beginning at 9 p.m. local time (1200GMT).
She said Trump gave her “detailed explanations regarding the recent US-China summit meeting.”
“Building on that, President Trump and I exchanged views, centering on various issues surrounding China, including the economy and security such as economic security, and confirmed the Japan-US collaboration,” Takaichi added.
The conversation took place only days after Takaichi and Trump met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
“Holding two summit meetings between our leaders within one week truly demonstrates the strength of the Japan-US alliance,” she said.
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