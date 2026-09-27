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UN Warns Against Actions Threatening Libya’s Oil Infrastructure
(MENAFN) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) warned Saturday that attacks on Libya’s oil and energy facilities, as well as other actions that disrupt their operation, could lead to measures under applicable UN Security Council resolutions.
The mission said the ongoing interruption of the Sharara-Zawiya oil pipeline “is adversely affecting Libya's principal source of national income, causing significant losses in oil production and public revenues.”
According to the UN mission, a prolonged halt in operations could also threaten fuel availability, electricity generation and other essential services used by people across Libya.
“Prolonged disruption would increase the need for fuel imports and place additional pressure on public finances,” it added.
UNSMIL recognized the right of workers to peacefully voice legitimate economic and social concerns, while urging all parties to safeguard oil and energy facilities and allow technical and operational staff to reach the sites safely to carry out maintenance and other necessary work.
The mission stressed that oil and energy assets, along with public resources, “must remain protected from political and security disputes, which should be addressed through peaceful means, and preserved in the interests of all Libyans.”
The mission said the ongoing interruption of the Sharara-Zawiya oil pipeline “is adversely affecting Libya's principal source of national income, causing significant losses in oil production and public revenues.”
According to the UN mission, a prolonged halt in operations could also threaten fuel availability, electricity generation and other essential services used by people across Libya.
“Prolonged disruption would increase the need for fuel imports and place additional pressure on public finances,” it added.
UNSMIL recognized the right of workers to peacefully voice legitimate economic and social concerns, while urging all parties to safeguard oil and energy facilities and allow technical and operational staff to reach the sites safely to carry out maintenance and other necessary work.
The mission stressed that oil and energy assets, along with public resources, “must remain protected from political and security disputes, which should be addressed through peaceful means, and preserved in the interests of all Libyans.”
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