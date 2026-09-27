Lahaina Civic Center Transitioning To Be Emergency Shelter For Those Affected By Fire, Power Outages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lahaina Civic Center Gym is transitioning to an emergency shelter for residents and others evacuating Olowalu Village due to a brush fire and for those affected by power outages in West Maui.

The County of Maui opened the gym as a temporary evacuation point today at 3:45 p.m. after evacuation orders were issued for Olowalu Village from Luawai Street to Ehehene Street while the brush fire posed an immediate threat to life and property.

Emergency shelters provide a safe place for residents displaced by the brush fire and offer charging stations for personal electronic devices.

Residents should bring their own bedding, food, drinking water, medications, charging cables and other essential items. Pets are allowed but must be in crates.

Shelter operations, including available amenities and how long shelters remain open, will depend on fire conditions and community impacts and will be assessed as conditions evolve.

South Maui Community Park Gym in Kīhei, which was opened at 4:30 p.m. today, will remain a temporary evacuation point (TEP). TEPs provide a safe gathering area but do not have the supplies and amenities of a regular emergency shelter.

Sites are located in:

Emergency Shelter in WEST MAUI: Lahaina Civic Center Gym, 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway TEP in SOUTH MAUI: South Maui Community Park and Gym, 1501 Liloa Drive, Kīhei

Those evacuating to a TEP should bring:

Bedding Food and drinking water Essential supplies Medications

Pets are permitted but must be in crates. If necessary, TEPs can be converted into emergency shelters.

An evacuation order remains in effect for Olowalu Village from Luawai Street to Ehehene Street. Residents and others in the affected area should leave immediately, evacuate away from the fire area and follow directions from emergency officials.

Honoapiʻilani Highway is closed from North Kīhei Road to Olowalu General Store, 820 Olowalu Village Road. In addition, the area from Mile Marker 35 on Honoapiilani Highway near Honokohau Stream to Waihee School on Kahekili Highway is limited to local traffic only. Motorists should avoid the areas and use alternate routes.

The County of Maui and emergency response agencies are responding to the fire, which was reported at approximately 1:57 p.m. today near Olowalu Village. Emergency sirens were sounded at approximately 2:40 p.m., shortly after the evacuation order was issued. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

For updated road closure information, visit mauicounty/roadclosures. For emergency information, visit mauicounty/MEMA.

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Lahaina Civic Center transitioning to be emergency shelter for those affected by fire, power outages News Provided By County of Kauaʻi - Hawaii September 27, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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