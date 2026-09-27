Should Apologise To Nation For Undermining Institution: Assam CM Himanta Sarma To INDI Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the INDI Alliance should apologise to the nation for undermining, spreading rumours, and stoking controversy about the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, referring to the meeting between CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan, said that the all decisions taken on SIR were unanimous.

"Yesterday, the full bench of the Election Commission of India informed the public that all decisions taken regarding the SIR submission were unanimous. The Commission took the decisions unitedly, and there was no internal difference of opinion within the Commission regarding the SIR or Form 6.”

He said that until the Commission's clarification came out,“Rahul Gandhi, the Congress ecosystem, and the Naxalite ecosystem created an uproar across the entire country, claiming that there were differences of opinion within the Commission, that the SIR was wrong, that the SIR should be rolled back, and that the Chief Election Commissioner should resign.”

He added that if there were three Election Commissioners and two agreed on a decision, then it follows the majority-a 2-1 outcome. He reiterated that the Commission's decisions were made on consensus, which, according to him, made the ruling even stronger.

"When the Election Commission issued its clarification, after hearing their statements, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation? Will this Congress ecosystem apologise to the nation? Will these 'Dimagi Naxals' apologise to the nation?”, he asked.

Escalating his attack, he said,“It is completely established that Rahul Gandhi is trying to weaken the Republic; he is trying to weaken the institutions of the nation. Before this Election Commission was in place, Rahul Gandhi lost elections 90 times. Even when Gyanesh Kumar was not serving as the Chief Election Commissioner, Rahul Gandhi was defeated even then," Sarma said.

Speaking on former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Banerjee has lost the election. She lost her own assembly seat even last time without SIR as well. You have seen the mood of the people in Bengal now. Her own MLAs are deserting her; her own MPs are deserting her. People are not allowing her to even come out on the street; protests start against her immediately. What does this mean? It reflects the anger of the people of Bengal toward her.”

“The people of Bengal will answer her even more aggressively, because you are not attacking the Election Commission; you are attacking the people of Bengal. You are attacking the democratic decision of the people of Bengal. Even in the constituency where SIR has not removed even 2,000 votes, there too you lost the election," he claimed.

Himanta Sarma further stated,“The INDI Alliance is an alliance of defeated people, an alliance of frustrated people. So their coming together was not going to cut any ice with the people of India. Rahul Gandhi has lost many elections; now he should celebrate a hundred losses as a ceremony.

CM Sarma said that the“INDI Alliance should celebrate their losses because people are not voting for them; thus, they were attacking people and are attacking the constitutional institutions of our country."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought to quell reports of differences within the poll panel, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi holding a full commission meeting at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

–IANS

sud/mr