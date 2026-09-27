Kashmera Shah Supports Sunita Ahuja Amidst Divorce With Govinda: Married Into Family Of Strong Women

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah extended her support to Sunita Ahuja amidst her divorce with actor Govinda.

A day after Govinda's alleged girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, called Sunita a cunning woman and claimed that Govinda and Sunita were already facing marital issues before she came into the scene, Kashmera questioned how Komal came to know such intimate details of her co-star's life.

She wrote on her official Insta handle, "Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not“one co star” of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co worker knows such intimate details. (sic)"

Kashmera also talked about using the word murderers for women who choose to stand up for their loved ones.

"I know I am a strong woman and I married into a family of strong women. We are often called RUDE OBNOXIOUS DOMINATING FOCUSSED SELFISH just because we look out for our families but this is the first time we are called“murderers”. So if every mother,wife,sister,aunt and their dogs are called murderers for protecting the“one man” that they love, be it the father, the husband,the brother, and the dog then so be it," she added.

"I am proud that you are such a woman @officialsunitaahuja and I will always stand by you," Kashmera extended her support to Sunita.

On Saturday, Komal reacted to her 'homewrecker' tag with a post that read, "Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti. Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in already broken house People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow, just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."