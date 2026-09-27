CABSAT And Satexpo 2026 Head To New Expo City Dubai Home With Expanded Focus On Content, Mediatech & Pro AV And The Commercial Space Economy

CABSAT's 33rd edition brings together media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV SATExpo 2026 connects the international satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem, spanning infrastructure, connectivity and emerging commercial applications CABSAT and SATExpo 2026 take place from 5–7 October at their new home, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai

Dubai, UAE, September, 2026: CABSAT and SATExpo will take place from 5–7 October 2026 at their new home, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, bringing together international leaders across media, content, broadcast, Pro AV, satellite communications and space technology. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Now in its 33rd edition and held in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, CABSAT 2026 arrives as the region's unified sourcing platform for media technology, content creation, broadcast and professional audiovisual (Pro AV) solutions. Co-located SATExpo, now in its second edition and held in strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency, will connect the international satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem across infrastructure, connectivity and emerging commercial applications.

CABSAT 2026 is expected to welcome more than 18,800 visitors, 450+ exhibiting companies and 700+ brands from over 120 countries, alongside more than 150 speakers and 50+ hours of industry content. Confirmed international exhibitors include Grass Valley, Ross Video, Evertz, Imagine Communications, Haivision, LiveU, NAGRAVISION and Qvest, spanning broadcast, production, content and media technology.

SATExpo 2026 is expected to bring together more than 8,000 visitors, 150+ exhibitors from over 70 countries and 80+ expert speakers. Participating companies include Eutelsat, SES, Telesat, APSTAR, Space Norway and ST Engineering iDirect.

Rajendra Salgaonkar, Head of Sales, Exhibitions, inD, said:“The media, entertainment and space industries are evolving at remarkable speed, creating new opportunities across technology, content and connectivity. CABSAT and SATExpo have evolved alongside these industries, bringing together the people, technologies and ideas shaping what comes next. With CABSAT now bringing together media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV, and SATExpo connecting the satellite and space value chain, our new home at Expo City Dubai provides an exciting setting for international business, knowledge exchange and collaboration.”

Contentverse explores the forces reshaping media and content:

At the heart of CABSAT's knowledge programme, Contentverse Director's Cut, the evolution of Content Congress, will bring together international and regional media leaders to examine how artificial intelligence, new storytelling formats, changing audience behaviour and emerging commercial models are reshaping content creation, distribution and monetisation.

The programme will feature international and regional industry leaders including Amith Jain of JioStar, Moon Baz of Meta, Assad Ghanem of Viu and Ellie Habib of OSN+ contributing perspectives across creator-led content, vertical storytelling, production, technology and evolving audience behaviours.

The programme comes as the MENA media and entertainment market continues to expand. The sector is projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2028, with digital platforms expected to account for 74 per cent of the market, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia are projected to represent 66 per cent of the regional media and entertainment share. Globally, the industry is expected to reach approximately USD 4.2 trillion by 2030.

From content development to production in action:

Beyond the conference programme, CABSAT 2026 will create further opportunities for industry collaboration, industry access and recognition. Co-Production Salon in partnership with H-consult will facilitate curated meetings between content creators, producers and investors, connecting creative projects with potential production partners, financing opportunities and international collaboration. The Dubai Studio City Sound Stage Tour will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Dubai's production infrastructure and capabilities, while the BroadcastPro Manufacturer Awards 2026 will recognize technologies and solutions advancing the broadcast and media-production industry.

Exhibitor perspective:

Across the exhibition floor, CABSAT will also showcase how technology providers are responding to changing production requirements, as broadcasters and media organisations increasingly move towards more flexible, software-defined and IP-based workflows. Exhibitors will demonstrate solutions spanning production, broadcast engineering, cloud and IP workflows, reflecting the wider transformation taking place across the media technology ecosystem.

Klaus-Joerg Jasper, Sales Director Middle East, Lawo, stated:“CABSAT remains one of the most important meeting points for broadcasters, media organisations, and technology innovators across the Middle East. At this year's show, we are demonstrating how open, software-based and IP-native technologies are helping media companies transition from fixed infrastructures to more flexible, service-oriented production models.”

SATExpo connects the future of satellite and space:

Held under the theme 'Connecting the future', SATExpo 2026 will bring together the international satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem. Covering the complete value chain from satellite manufacturing and launch services to ground systems, connectivity, downstream applications and space-data analytics, the event will connect governments, satellite operators, technology providers, investors and emerging space businesses.

The SATExpo Summit, themed 'From Space Race to International Collaboration in Orbits – A Future for All', will examine three areas shaping the sector: orbital safety, liability and sustainability governance; future in-space infrastructure and services from GEO to LEO; and human spaceflight and space exploration.

Alongside the Summit, the Satellite Innovation Showcase, Startups and Space-Tech Demonstrations will highlight emerging technologies and practical applications. The Matchmaking Programme will facilitate curated meetings between satellite operators, solution providers, investors and government stakeholders, creating opportunities for commercial discussions and international partnerships.

Together at their new Expo City Dubai home, CABSAT and SATExpo 2026 will provide distinct but complementary platforms for the content, mediatech, broadcast, Pro AV, satellite and space technology communities, creating opportunities for technology discovery, international collaboration and business exchange.

About inD:

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education.

Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between Informa Group PLC, the world's leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse.

As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.

About CABSAT:

With a history spanning more than 30 years, CABSAT is the region's unified sourcing platform for media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV. The event connects broadcasters, content creators and producers, technology providers, systems integrators and industry decision-makers from across the MEASA region and international markets.

CABSAT spans the complete content and technology lifecycle, from production, broadcast engineering and cloud/IP workflows to immersive technologies, distribution and content monetisation. Through its exhibition, industry content and networking opportunities, CABSAT provides a platform for technology discovery, knowledge exchange, international collaboration and business across the global media ecosystem.

About SATExpo:

SATExpo is an international platform connecting the satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem across emerging and established markets. Co-located with CABSAT, the event spans the satellite and space value chain, from manufacturing and launch services to ground systems, connectivity, downstream applications and space-data analytics.

Through its exhibition, Summit, innovation showcases, technology demonstrations and curated matchmaking programme, SATExpo connects satellite operators, technology providers, governments, investors and emerging space businesses to support international collaboration and commercial opportunity.