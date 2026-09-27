Maurya Demands Apology From Rahul, Akhilesh Over EC Row Cong Hits Back

Maurya demands apology from Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday hit out at Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, over their remarks on the Election Commission (EC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, asking them to apologise after the poll body clarified that decisions regarding the process were taken jointly by the Commission. "Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others have become an automatic machine for spreading lies. The Election Commission has clarified that the decision on the SIR was taken jointly by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two Election Commissioners. Given this clarification, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee should apologise for their statements and stop spreading misinformation," Maurya told ANI.

Opposition leaders hit back

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said that concerns raised by EC officials regarding the SIR process were documented and not merely allegations. "Their actions have been exposed, and I would like to thank the Election Commission officials who raised concerns. Gyanesh Kumar's assistants wrote to him multiple times regarding the SIR process. Their letters provide a documented reference, not merely an allegation," Jagtap told ANI. "No matter how much the matter is covered up, the public is aware of what happened. There are allegations that the democratic process and citizens' constitutional rights have been undermined, and the public will demand answers," he added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko also targeted the CEC Kumar and said the issue had caused concern among those associated with democratic processes. "The Chief Election Commissioner's actions have become fraudulent. This sort of attitude has never happened in the Election Commission before. So, everyone who is interested in democracy is disturbed and agitated over this issue," Vaiko said. He added that an INDIA bloc meeting would be held to discuss the issue. "An INDIA bloc meeting is going to take place on Wednesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. I have been invited, and I am also participating in the meeting," Vaiko said.

The Controversy Explained

The remarks came amid a growing political row over the functioning of the EC and allegations raised by Opposition parties over the SIR process. The controversy intensified after a report by The Indian Express said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times over decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise. Opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), have demanded accountability from CEC Kumar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also accused Kumar of "match-fixing elections" while citing a report related to the poll body.

Election Commission rejects allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI), however, rejected the allegations and said all decisions related to the schedule of the SIR of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission".

The ECI has maintained that the SIR process was conducted as per established procedures and that decisions related to it were taken with the approval of all members of the Commission.

The poll body stated that the SIR schedule for 12 States and Union Territories was issued on October 27, 2025, while the schedule for 19 States and UTs was issued on May 14, 2026, with unanimous approval of the Commission. The ECI also clarified that the June 24, 2025 order for SIR covering all States and UTs was approved unanimously. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)