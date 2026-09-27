Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Mrbeast At Ramayana Event: 'Jai Shree Ram' Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Entertainment News


2026-09-27 04:45:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded Ramayana event as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra joined global YouTube star MrBeast. MrBeast praised the film after getting a glimpse of it and later said 'Jai Shree Ram' during the event. The showcase also highlighted the cultural significance of Lord Hanuman and the traditional lighting of the diya.

MENAFN27092026007385015968ID1111721487



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search