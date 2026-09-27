Mrbeast At Ramayana Event: 'Jai Shree Ram' Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Entertainment News

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded Ramayana event as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra joined global YouTube star MrBeast. MrBeast praised the film after getting a glimpse of it and later said 'Jai Shree Ram' during the event. The showcase also highlighted the cultural significance of Lord Hanuman and the traditional lighting of the diya.

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