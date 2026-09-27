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Iraq Reaffirms Closure of International Coalition Headquarters
(MENAFN) Iraq reiterated Saturday that the headquarters of the US-led international coalition will close by the end of September, saying national security has stabilized and Iraqi forces now maintain control across the country.
Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the office of Iraq’s armed forces commander-in-chief, said: “On Sept. 30, the international coalition headquarters will close, and there are no foreign military bases on our territory,” according to reports.
“Our security situation is good. We control all Iraqi territory, and there is no concern over the country’s security,” he added.
The US-led coalition, which includes countries such as France and Spain, was established in 2014 to combat ISIS (Daesh), which had seized significant areas of Iraq and Syria at the time.
Baghdad and Washington announced a two-stage plan in September 2024 to conclude the coalition’s military mission in Iraq.
The first stage was originally scheduled to end in September 2025 but was extended until January 2026. At that point, Baghdad said US forces had completed their withdrawal from Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, with Iraqi forces assuming control of the facility.
Under the second stage, which is scheduled to run through the end of September, the coalition’s military operations in Syria continued to be supported from an air base in Erbil, in northern Iraq.
Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the office of Iraq’s armed forces commander-in-chief, said: “On Sept. 30, the international coalition headquarters will close, and there are no foreign military bases on our territory,” according to reports.
“Our security situation is good. We control all Iraqi territory, and there is no concern over the country’s security,” he added.
The US-led coalition, which includes countries such as France and Spain, was established in 2014 to combat ISIS (Daesh), which had seized significant areas of Iraq and Syria at the time.
Baghdad and Washington announced a two-stage plan in September 2024 to conclude the coalition’s military mission in Iraq.
The first stage was originally scheduled to end in September 2025 but was extended until January 2026. At that point, Baghdad said US forces had completed their withdrawal from Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, with Iraqi forces assuming control of the facility.
Under the second stage, which is scheduled to run through the end of September, the coalition’s military operations in Syria continued to be supported from an air base in Erbil, in northern Iraq.
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