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German Unions Rally Against Planned Social Policy Changes

German Unions Rally Against Planned Social Policy Changes


2026-09-27 04:42:33
(MENAFN) Trade unions held demonstrations in 15 major German cities Saturday to oppose social policy changes being pursued by the federal government.

The nationwide protests were organized by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) together with several affiliated unions under the slogan, “Your work, your health, your pension — you earned them.”

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Berlin’s city hall, holding banners and placards with messages including, “Money to social services not war,” “Daycare centers not fighter jets,” “(Chancellor Friedrich) Merz must go,” “We workers are angry with Merz,” “Enough is enough,” and “Social rights know no borders.”

DGB leader Yasmin Fahimi, addressing protesters in Essen, criticized proposed government changes involving pensions and healthcare, along with suggestions to increase working hours.

“We will not allow the social gains we have achieved over the years to be taken away from us,” Fahimi said, emphasizing that workers had spent decades earning the protections they now receive.

She argued that the proposed measures would fail to improve conditions for employees and maintained that economic strength cannot be achieved by reducing social security protections while placing additional pressure on workers.

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