Asian Games: Harjinder Finishes 9Th In 69Kg As India's Weightlifting Campaign Ends With One Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 27 (IANS) Harjinder Kaur finished a disappointing ninth in the women's 69kg as India's weightlifting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 came to an end on Sunday.

Harjinder, 2026 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, lifted a combined weight of 204kg in the Asiad final after a disappointing run in the final at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center.

Harjinder lifted 94kg in the snatch as her two attempts at 97kg were not deemed clean lifts. She lifted 110kg in the clean and jerk, which was the only effort she made in that category to tally 204kg.

Harjinder had a combined lift of 227kg at the Glasgow Games 2026, and she had lifted 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk.

This ended India's weightlifting campaign at the continental event as the Indian contingent managed to win only one silver through Mirabai Chanu, who ended her long wait for her maiden Asiad medal.

Chanu lifted a combined weight of 198kg in the women's 49kg event to clinch a silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. Meanwhile, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Seram Nirupama Devi had missed out on winning medals in their respective categories.

Gyaneshwari finished eighth in the women's 53kg event with a total lift of 195kg, while Nirupama Devi was seventh in the women's 61kg event after a combined lift of 217kg.

Mirabai has completed her illustrious trophy cabinet with the Asiad silver. She now has an Olympic silver, three Commonwealth Games golds, and three World Championships medals, including a gold.

"Finally, I have won a medal. I am very happy that I have a silver. This is what I have been waiting for for many years. This has been my dream since I started weightlifting. Today, I have finally got it!" Mirabai had told IANS after her podium finish.

"Yes, I was very emotional in Glasgow. They were happy tears. Today also I felt like crying. I had tears in my eyes out of happiness, but I didn't cry. I was very happy. I got what I wanted. Today, my dream has come true. I am very happy with this medal. I have been dreaming of winning a medal in Asian Games for many years. Today, my dream has come true. I am very proud of myself. I have won a silver medal for the country in weightlifting after many years," she added.