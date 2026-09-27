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Saudi Arabia Urges Comprehensive Regional Security Arrangements
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called Saturday for stronger international cooperation to safeguard freedom of navigation and emphasized that regional security arrangements should address the region as a whole.
“Protecting international navigation is a shared responsibility that requires serious international cooperation,” he said during an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he leads the Saudi delegation.
Prince Faisal said Riyadh supports efforts to ease tensions across the region and highlighted “the importance that any arrangements for its security be comprehensive.”
He also backed diplomatic initiatives focused on reducing escalation, particularly efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, saying such moves could contribute to restoring stability in the region.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Saudi foreign minister said preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching the Gaza Strip and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians amount to violations of international law.
He further criticized the continued expansion of Israeli settlements, describing the activity as a serious breach of both international law and international humanitarian law.
On Syria, Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s opposition to actions that could undermine the country’s security and stability.
“Protecting international navigation is a shared responsibility that requires serious international cooperation,” he said during an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he leads the Saudi delegation.
Prince Faisal said Riyadh supports efforts to ease tensions across the region and highlighted “the importance that any arrangements for its security be comprehensive.”
He also backed diplomatic initiatives focused on reducing escalation, particularly efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, saying such moves could contribute to restoring stability in the region.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, the Saudi foreign minister said preventing humanitarian assistance from reaching the Gaza Strip and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians amount to violations of international law.
He further criticized the continued expansion of Israeli settlements, describing the activity as a serious breach of both international law and international humanitarian law.
On Syria, Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s opposition to actions that could undermine the country’s security and stability.
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