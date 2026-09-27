403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Says Europe Seeks to Derail Prospects for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused European countries on Saturday of taking steps that he said are aimed at preventing renewed peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said European governments were doing “everything they can to thwart” efforts toward talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
He also accused Western countries of supplying Ukraine with weapons and supporting attacks involving drones and missiles against civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The West aspires to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, but these aspirations will result in the warmongers being led into a strategic dead end,” he said.
Addressing the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov said Moscow believes the region’s “main issue” should now be addressed through the establishment of a Palestinian state, citing what he described as “countless” UN decisions supporting Palestinian statehood.
Lavrov also called on Washington to immediately release former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He further condemned the use of force that killed Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as “unacceptable.”
Regarding artificial intelligence, Lavrov said Russia backs a Chinese proposal to create a global body dedicated to international cooperation on AI.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said European governments were doing “everything they can to thwart” efforts toward talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
He also accused Western countries of supplying Ukraine with weapons and supporting attacks involving drones and missiles against civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The West aspires to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, but these aspirations will result in the warmongers being led into a strategic dead end,” he said.
Addressing the situation in the Middle East, Lavrov said Moscow believes the region’s “main issue” should now be addressed through the establishment of a Palestinian state, citing what he described as “countless” UN decisions supporting Palestinian statehood.
Lavrov also called on Washington to immediately release former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. He further condemned the use of force that killed Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing it as “unacceptable.”
Regarding artificial intelligence, Lavrov said Russia backs a Chinese proposal to create a global body dedicated to international cooperation on AI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment