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Cuba Says It Is Ready for Dialogue with US on Equal Terms
(MENAFN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Saturday that Havana does not pose a threat to the US and remains willing to engage with Washington through dialogue based on sovereign equality and respect for international law.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Rodriguez said Cuba was prepared to address disagreements with the US through direct discussions, provided there was no interference in its internal affairs and no preconditions were imposed.
"Cuba is not a threat. The blockade is a threat," he said, adding that Havana was open to developing trade, commercial ties and cooperation with Washington in the same way it engages with other countries.
Rodriguez also criticized the US economic blockade against Cuba, calling it an "act of collective punishment" and accusing Washington of intentionally imposing measures that cause hardship for Cuban families.
He further alleged that US policy was designed to create a humanitarian crisis on the island and described the measures as a breach of international humanitarian law.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Rodriguez said Cuba was prepared to address disagreements with the US through direct discussions, provided there was no interference in its internal affairs and no preconditions were imposed.
"Cuba is not a threat. The blockade is a threat," he said, adding that Havana was open to developing trade, commercial ties and cooperation with Washington in the same way it engages with other countries.
Rodriguez also criticized the US economic blockade against Cuba, calling it an "act of collective punishment" and accusing Washington of intentionally imposing measures that cause hardship for Cuban families.
He further alleged that US policy was designed to create a humanitarian crisis on the island and described the measures as a breach of international humanitarian law.
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