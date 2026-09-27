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What's Next For Your Career? Ru'ya 2026 Opens Tomorrow With 150+ Employers And Thousands Of Opportunities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From meeting employers and exploring university options to career guidance, competitions and future skills, Ru'ya brings the next step under one roof Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
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150+ employers across 23+ sectors join three days of recruitment, career discovery, STEM, entrepreneurship and hands-on experiences
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