What's Next For Your Career? Ru'ya 2026 Opens Tomorrow With 150+ Employers And Thousands Of Opportunities

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150+ employers across 23+ sectors join three days of recruitment, career discovery, STEM, entrepreneurship and hands-on experiences

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Thousands of young Emiratis will arrive at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow to meet employers, explore careers they may never have considered and discover the skills shaping the future of work, as Ru'ya 2026 opens for three days of recruitment, career discovery and hands-on experiences.

Taking place from 28-30 September, Ru'ya will bring together more than 150 employers across 23+ sectors, alongside universities, government entities and industry partners, giving school and university students, graduates and young professionals the chance to explore one deceptively simple question: what comes next?

Under the theme 'Ready for What's Next? The Future of Work', this year's edition is designed around a world of work that is changing quickly. Recruitment remains at the heart of Ru'ya, but sits alongside career guidance, education, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM – giving visitors the opportunity not only to find jobs, but to explore where their interests, skills and ambitions could take them.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“One of the most exciting things about Ru'ya is that you don't need to arrive knowing exactly what you want to do. You might come to meet an employer and leave having discovered an industry, university course or career path you hadn't previously considered.

“The world of work is changing quickly, and young Emiratis have more choices in front of them than ever before. Ru'ya is about giving them the people, information and experiences that can help turn those choices into a next step.”

More than finding a job:

For students still deciding what 'next' looks like, the Academic Hub brings the education conversation into the heart of Ru'ya. With the support of KHDA, students can explore universities and majors in the UAE and abroad, understand scholarships and admissions, discover internships and connect their academic choices with the careers they could eventually lead to.

The conversations continue inside the Ru'ya Podcast Studio, returning this year in collaboration with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). Industry leaders, employers and young Emiratis will tackle the questions shaping working life – from emerging career opportunities and changing workplace expectations to the skills young people will need as AI and technology reshape industries.

Across the wider show, visitors can also explore activities spanning leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and STEM, creating opportunities to test skills, compete, learn and experience different career paths rather than simply hear about them.

150+ employers – and more ways to build a career:

For visitors ready to make their next move, the choice of employers is deliberately broad. More than 150 organisations across 23+ sectors will be at Ru'ya, spanning banking, technology, professional services, government, retail, infrastructure and emerging industries.

Participating organisations include ADIB, Al Futtaim, Bain & Company, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, e&, Emirates NBD, EY, KPMG, Majid Al Futtaim, Mastercard, PwC, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), UAE Space Agency, and Unilever.

The event will also bring together key government and education stakeholders, including the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Emirati Human Resources Development Council, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Ministry of Education, and NAFIS, connecting many of the organisations supporting Emirati education, employment and career development in one place.

The opportunities available at Ru'ya reflect a wider shift in the UAE labour market. More than 190,000 Emiratis were employed in the UAE private sector by the end of the first half of 2026, as employers continue to expand career pathways for UAE nationals across established and emerging industries.

Building on growing demand:

In 2025, Ru'ya brought together more than 120 leading companies and welcomed over 15,000 UAE nationals, with thousands of job opportunities available across participating organisations. More than 3,000 students also attended, highlighting growing demand for career exploration and guidance well before the first job application.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) joins Ru'ya 2026 as Gold Sponsor while Emirates NBD is the Youth Empowerment Banking Partner.

May Almansoori, Head of Group Emiratisation at Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD is proud to support Ru'ya and its mission to connect the next generation of Emirati talent with meaningful career opportunities. As technology and innovation continue to transform industries and create new career pathways, developing a diverse pipeline of digitally skilled talent will be critical to the UAE's future economy. Through our support of Ru'ya, we look forward to engaging with ambitious young Emiratis, sharing insights into the evolving world of banking and technology, and highlighting the skills and capabilities that will help shape the future of the UAE workforce. We are pleased to contribute to an initiative that empowers young Emiratis to explore their potential and take confident steps towards their future careers.”

Further supporting the event's focus on youth and future skills are the Federal Youth Authority as Youth Empowerment Partner; National Space Academy and Space Point as STEM Partners; Rubu' Qarn Science & Technology as Industry Partner; and Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation as Innovation Partner.

So, what's next?

Whether arriving with a CV and a clear career plan, looking for a first job, choosing what to study or simply curious about what's out there, Ru'ya is designed to help young Emiratis leave with a clearer idea of what could come next – and the connections to start making it happen.

Ru'ya 2026 takes place from 28-30 September at Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitor entry is open to UAE nationals only. HR professionals can enter upon presenting proof of their HR role.