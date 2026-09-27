1St ODI: No Siraj, Dhir Handed Debut Cap As India Opt To Bowl Against West Indies

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) Naman Dhir has been handed his international debut as India won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies in the ODI series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. Dhir comes on the back of being the leading run-getter in Sher-e-Punjab T20 competition by amassing 655 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 217.61.

The game will see India and West Indies launch their 2027 Men's ODI World Cup preparations, with both teams at very different stages. India are building up to the competition by sticking with a familiar lineup, including the heavily discussed pair of veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In contrast, the West Indies arrive to finetune their combination, even as they stare down yet another tough path of entering the showpiece event via the Qualifiers.

After winning the toss, India captain Shubman Gill said the hosts are going with four bowlers, and have spin options in Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Dhir, though Mohammed Siraj is a notable omission.

"It's a decent surface, ball will come on better under the lights, and we'd like to chase here. We've got a good combination of four bowlers and two allrounders. Twenty-odd matches to go before the World Cup starts, time to see which combination suits us the best and give them the time we need.

“The preparation's been good. The weather's been a little bit up and down, raining here and there, but still I think the preparation has been pretty good," Gill said.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope said they are going with three seamers and two spinners, while John Campbell makes a return after recovering from a surgery. "Quick turnaround: different to the CPL. We want to play against the best teams in the world.

“Guys looking forward to playing against India. We got to make sure we have a big score on the board. I hope we can finish well with the ball. This city is the closest thing to the Caribbean,” he said.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales