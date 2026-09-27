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China Reaffirms Support for Security Council in Promoting Global Peace
(MENAFN) China will "continue to support the Security Council in fulfilling its primary responsibility for maintaining world peace and security," Vice President Han Zheng told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Han said the international environment is currently "fraught with turmoil and the international system with the United Nations at its core facing multiple challenges," according to reports.
He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for UN efforts to address major global issues, including climate change, while also backing the development of international governance frameworks for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.
Guterres said the UN is prepared to strengthen cooperation with China, advance efforts to improve global governance, support a more multipolar international system and protect the shared interests of the international community.
Han said the international environment is currently "fraught with turmoil and the international system with the United Nations at its core facing multiple challenges," according to reports.
He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for UN efforts to address major global issues, including climate change, while also backing the development of international governance frameworks for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.
Guterres said the UN is prepared to strengthen cooperation with China, advance efforts to improve global governance, support a more multipolar international system and protect the shared interests of the international community.
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