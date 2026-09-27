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Lavrov, Wadephul Meet for First Talks Since Ukraine War Begins

Lavrov, Wadephul Meet for First Talks Since Ukraine War Begins


2026-09-27 04:28:24
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met Saturday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, marking their first face-to-face talks since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

The two ministers discussed bilateral ties as well as “the situation surrounding Ukraine,” according to reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also said Wadephul “reaffirmed the position of the German government that has been publicly stated on numerous occasions.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova later said on Telegram that the meeting was requested by the German side.

“And now, a representative of that ‘beautiful garden’ — German (Foreign) Minister Wadephul — has asked for a meeting with the Russian foreign minister,” Zakharova said, while objecting to German demands concerning limited media access, the absence of questions and restrictions on recording the opening statements.

Wadephul, meanwhile, said Germany was prepared to pursue diplomatic efforts if Russia “seriously” enters negotiations with Ukraine aimed at achieving a lasting peace.

In a video shared on social media, he said “the escalation must finally end,” adding that he had also raised the need to maintain grain exports, particularly to support people in countries of the Global South.

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