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Moldovan PM Warns Against Repeated Airspace Violations
(MENAFN) Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accused Russia on Saturday of “repeatedly violating” Moldova’s airspace with drones, describing the incidents as “unacceptable” and urging the international community not to become accustomed to such breaches.
Addressing the UN General Assembly during its high-level week, Tofan stressed that repeated incidents should not make violations appear routine.
“We must not grow accustomed to it. Repetition does not make violation acceptable,” he said.
Tofan said Moldova had no control over the outbreak of war in neighboring Ukraine but retained the ability to determine how it would respond to the conflict and its consequences.
"We welcome people fleeing the war. We kept transport routes open. We reduced the cost of rail transit for Ukrainian cargo with grain," he said, adding that "these decisions were not always cost-free or politically easy at home."
Turning to Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union, Tofan noted that accession talks are progressing after the country obtained EU candidate status in 2022.
“Joining the European Union is not about replacing one sphere of influence with another,” Tofan said, alluding to Moldova’s past as a Soviet republic. “It is our citizens exercising their right to choose, choose democracy, choose prosperity, choose peace.”
Addressing the UN General Assembly during its high-level week, Tofan stressed that repeated incidents should not make violations appear routine.
“We must not grow accustomed to it. Repetition does not make violation acceptable,” he said.
Tofan said Moldova had no control over the outbreak of war in neighboring Ukraine but retained the ability to determine how it would respond to the conflict and its consequences.
"We welcome people fleeing the war. We kept transport routes open. We reduced the cost of rail transit for Ukrainian cargo with grain," he said, adding that "these decisions were not always cost-free or politically easy at home."
Turning to Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union, Tofan noted that accession talks are progressing after the country obtained EU candidate status in 2022.
“Joining the European Union is not about replacing one sphere of influence with another,” Tofan said, alluding to Moldova’s past as a Soviet republic. “It is our citizens exercising their right to choose, choose democracy, choose prosperity, choose peace.”
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