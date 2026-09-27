Iraq Inflation Rises 3.3 Percent Year On Year In August

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraq's inflation rate rose 3.3 percent in August from a year earlier, according to data from the Central Statistical Organization.

According to data released on Saturday, Iraq's general consumer price index rose to about 110.9 points in August 2026, from 110.1 points in July, marking a monthly increase of 0.7 percent.

On an annual basis, the general consumer price index rose from 107.4 points in August 2025 to 110.9 points in August 2026, resulting in a 3.3 percent increase in the annual inflation rate.

The general consumer price index measures changes in the prices of goods and services consumed by households and is used to track inflation levels and developments in the cost of living in the country.