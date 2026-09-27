Saudi Authorities Shift Schools In Riyadh To Remote Learning For Week: Emails To Parents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Parents across Riyadh received emails from schools on Sunday announcing a last-minute plan to shift to remote learning for a week, according to messages seen by AFP.

"We have just been informed by Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week," read two separate messages seen by AFP.

There was no official reason given but the move comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and near-daily attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia by Houthis.

"It's a last-minute decision. We have no clue what's happening," a Lebanese expatriate living in Riyadh added.

The announcement comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

The United Nations Security Council earlier condemned escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthis, noting that the strikes have wounded "civilians, including women and children".