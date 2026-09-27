Qatar Seeks To Further Advance Cybersecurity For Safer Digital Future

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), operating through its Personal Data Privacy Protection Department, conducted two targeted awareness workshops centered on safeguarding personal information.

The initiative is part of an ongoing campaign to cultivate a strong culture of privacy, ensuring institutions and employees are well equipped to handle data securely in the modern workplace.

The primary objective of these interactive workshops was to elevate institutional awareness surrounding the provisions of Law No. (13) of 2016 Concerning Personal Data Privacy Protection. Participants were introduced to the foundational principles, individual rights, and legal obligations mandated by the legislation.

Beyond legislative text, the sessions focused heavily on practical application as instructors addressed prominent risks associated with handling personal data and outlined actionable, safe practices for daily workplace operations.

By bridging the gap between legal requirements and operational execution, the NCSA aims to cement adherence to sound data management policies across various sectors.

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Complementing the core messages of the workshops, the NCSA has emphasised critical compliance measures that companies must incorporate into their data governance frameworks.

In alignment with Article (8) of the Law, entities must ensure that all personal data is processed honestly, legitimately, and within a framework prioritising transparency, integrity, and human dignity.

Organisations are required to factor privacy controls into the design, modification, or development of any products, systems, and services that involve personal data processing.

Controllers must enforce proper administrative, technical, and financial safeguards to protect personal data, while strictly adhering to policies established by the competent department.

The agency's guidelines also outline rigorous protocols for managing sensitive scenarios, ensuring that entities respond swiftly and lawfully to extraordinary circumstances.

Under Article (16) of the Law, processing personal data of a special nature requires prior permission from the Personal Data Privacy Protection Department. Entities must review official guidelines, submit a completed Special Nature Processing Permission Request Form alongside a Data Privacy Impact Assessment (DPIA), and email the package to [email protected].

According to Article (14), if an entity detects a security breach that risks causing serious harm to an individual's data or privacy, the controller must notify both the individual and the Competent Department within 72 hours.

These ongoing capacity-building efforts underscore the NCSA's unwavering commitment to empowering organisations, protecting individual privacy rights, and maintaining absolute digital integrity throughout Qatar.

The country's proactive approach to cybersecurity and personal data privacy demonstrates its dedication to building a secure digital environment. These sustained efforts are vital for fostering trust, resilience, and innovation in the nation's digital landscape.