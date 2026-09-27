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Trump Rejects Iran Proposal as US, Tehran Continue Indirect Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he turned down a proposal from Iran that was delivered to Washington during indirect negotiations held in New York this week, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said: “They have made a proposal and I rejected it.”
Despite Washington’s rejection of the proposal, a US official said that “positive and constructive” discussions between the two sides remain underway through regional mediators, with nuclear matters also included in the talks, according to reports.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner participated in another round of indirect discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Qatari officials reportedly helped transmit messages between the US and Iranian delegations.
During the discussions, Araghchi presented Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting negotiations over its nuclear program.
Under Tehran’s proposal, the strategic waterway would be reopened and nuclear negotiations would resume within a week. In return, Iran called for Washington to lift its naval blockade, remove sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports and restore a regional ceasefire.
US negotiators, however, told their Iranian counterparts that Tehran does not have control over the Strait of Hormuz and therefore cannot set conditions related to the waterway, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said: “They have made a proposal and I rejected it.”
Despite Washington’s rejection of the proposal, a US official said that “positive and constructive” discussions between the two sides remain underway through regional mediators, with nuclear matters also included in the talks, according to reports.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner participated in another round of indirect discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Qatari officials reportedly helped transmit messages between the US and Iranian delegations.
During the discussions, Araghchi presented Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting negotiations over its nuclear program.
Under Tehran’s proposal, the strategic waterway would be reopened and nuclear negotiations would resume within a week. In return, Iran called for Washington to lift its naval blockade, remove sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports and restore a regional ceasefire.
US negotiators, however, told their Iranian counterparts that Tehran does not have control over the Strait of Hormuz and therefore cannot set conditions related to the waterway, according to reports.
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