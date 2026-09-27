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UNAOC Group of Friends Holds High-Level Talks on Cultural Dialogue
(MENAFN) The UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends convened a high-level meeting Saturday in New York, bringing together representatives from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).
The gathering was chaired by UNAOC High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos, according to reports.
Participants included Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Levent Gumrukcu, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Turkmenistan’s UN Ambassador Vepa Hajiyev.
Speaking on behalf of Türkiye, a co-sponsor of the UNAOC, Gumrukcu emphasized the value of cultural diversity and argued that differences between societies should be regarded as an asset rather than a threat. He also highlighted the need to strengthen dialogue between civilizations as intolerance and polarization continue to grow.
Raev said cultural diplomacy plays a significant role in international relations and can serve as an effective instrument for preventing conflicts before they escalate.
He pointed to a range of challenges confronting the international community, including armed conflicts, forced displacement, hate speech and increasing social divisions. Raev also stressed the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and strengthening trust between communities as key elements in efforts to achieve lasting peace.
The gathering was chaired by UNAOC High Representative Miguel Angel Moratinos, according to reports.
Participants included Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Levent Gumrukcu, TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalcin Rafiyev, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Turkmenistan’s UN Ambassador Vepa Hajiyev.
Speaking on behalf of Türkiye, a co-sponsor of the UNAOC, Gumrukcu emphasized the value of cultural diversity and argued that differences between societies should be regarded as an asset rather than a threat. He also highlighted the need to strengthen dialogue between civilizations as intolerance and polarization continue to grow.
Raev said cultural diplomacy plays a significant role in international relations and can serve as an effective instrument for preventing conflicts before they escalate.
He pointed to a range of challenges confronting the international community, including armed conflicts, forced displacement, hate speech and increasing social divisions. Raev also stressed the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and strengthening trust between communities as key elements in efforts to achieve lasting peace.
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